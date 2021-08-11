WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris is working to remove barriers for kids so they can play sports.

Harris is collecting a variety of balls including, soccer balls, basketballs and footballs as part of the No Barriers Collection Program for his organization Thirty3 foundation.

"I had a community that helped raise me. A lot of people, individuals, organizations, that made a big difference in my life and this is my way of paying it forward," said Harris.

Harris is collecting balls throughout the month of August and plans to give them to disadvantaged youth.

He said having access to sporting equipment could help change kids’ lives.

"We want to get a ball in someone's hand and make sure they are out playing, and not inside on their phone or tablets."

Harris said playing sports can help build confidence and life skills like teamwork.

"It helps build confidence in how to deal with conflict and how to deal with different challenges."

The balls are being collected at Midtown Ford on Waverley and they will then be distributed through community contacts and organizations.

To donate, Harris says just show up during normal business hours and drop as many balls as you want.