Bombers clinch top spot in the west

Friday's BC Lions' loss to the Calgary Stampeders means that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have secured first place in the west with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Bombers have clinched top spot in the CFL’s West Division for the third straight season and will host the divisional final on Saturday, November 11th at IG Field.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for sale online.

The Bombers will face the winner of the Western Semi-Final, which will go Saturday, November 4th at BC Place in Vancouver.

It's the first time the Bombers have clinched first place three times in a row since 1960-1962.

The 110th Grey Cup will take place Sunday Nov. 19, 2023 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.