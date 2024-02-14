Bombers feeling pinch after signing Oliveira, Schoen to lucrative contracts
Kyle Walters suddenly realized that the cupboard was almost bare after convincing the two most coveted free agents to return to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Bombers general manager signed both running back Brady Oliveira and receiver Dalton Schoen to lucrative contracts on the same day last Tuesday.
Even Walters was surprised that he was able to get both back, but he is now feeling the effects. Both players signed pacts that will pay them around $230,000 each in 2024.
"It was interesting because, on that day, it was such a high of 'Holy, I just really can't believe that it just came together,"' Walters said at a media conference on Wednesday. "But then, it was quickly the next day, when you add the dollar to those, the reality of (it).
"So, it went to a high of feeling pretty good on Tuesday and not feeling good on Wednesday when you saw the domino effect of what we're talking about. So, it was short-lived."
That domino effect mean that Walters did not have enough money left on the $5.6 million salary cap to attempt to re-sign six starters -- defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick, defensive backs Demerio Houston and Winston Rose, receiver Rasheed Bailey and guard Geoff Gray.
Walters does have a few bucks to left to offer free agent placekicker Sergio Castillo and kick returner Janarion Grant. Those negotiations are continuing, he said.
But Walters will not pursue any other teams' free agents.
"We just don't have any money," he said. "The spots that are available are going to be for training-camp battles for young players, for first-year players. If somebody wants to come in on a minimum contract, we might kick the tires on that.
"Any sort of high-name signing, you won't see us doing. We're comfortable with the way the roster is right now, in regards to setting up where the battles are going to be in training camp with some of the first-year players and younger guys."
Walters said Jeffcoat -- who was upset with the lack of communications with the GM -- and Hardrick will be the two most difficult to replace.
"Jackson's been an unbelievable player here, helped us win championships," Walters said. "Unfortunately in situations like this where there can be a lack of communication and there can be a disagreement on dollar values until there's certainty in the organization, I understand the frustration."
Jeffcoat has since announced his retirement. Hardrick signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Houston signed with the Calgary Stampeders.
Other Bombers backups have also signed elsewhere as free agents.
"I think just losing anybody (hurts)," Walters said. "We've had such a good championship group and those guys have been part of it -- particularly Jermarcus and Jackson have been here for an extended period. I've been saying this almost every year here that we've been up here a few years that, at some point, there has to be some turnover and this was the year.
"It was challenging. It's never easy to lose guys. We're trying to be positive. That we've brought back 18 of the 24 starters from the Grey Cup, is a positive."
Walters added that some of the players who had been either backups or on the practice roster last year look promising as replacements for those who left. The club's Canadian depth also looks good, especially with two extra draft picks this year, he said. Defensive back Tyrell Ford will also return from his NFL stint and is still under contract.
"On top of bringing the 18 of 24 starters back, an influx of young Canadians at training camp will be good for the organization as well," Walters said. "And (quarterback) Chris Streveler is a big one, too. When it was clear Dru (Brown) was moving on, we kind of focused our attention on Chris and bringing him back was one that is critically important to our organization and what he can bring.
"It hurts losing some guys but we're optimistic that we'll be able to put a competitive group on the field next year.
Walters did manage to re-sign such stalwarts as offensive linemen Stanley Bryant and Pat Neufeld, defensive end Willie Jefferson and defensive backs Deatrick Nichols and Brandon Alexander as Winnipeg looks to advance to its fifth straight Grey Cup final.
"I believe we'll put a roster out there that will be able to compete again for the Grey Cup," Walters said. "I'm confident of that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 14, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade; 1 person killed
Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Rafah assault
The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.
Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump because he's 'more experienced and predictable'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump.
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
Passengers throw punches onboard mid-air flight to Hawaii
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction
Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York’s highest court appeared torn at oral arguments Wednesday about potentially overturning the landmark #MeToo-era verdict.
Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union, province trade blame on stalled bargaining talks
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's education minister are accusing each other of walking away from the bargaining table.
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. classroom pilot project raises concerns for parents, advocates
Parents and advocates are voicing their disapproval of a recent classroom pilot project – which they claim isolates students with disabilities.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Edmonton
-
Why 'soulmates' might hurt your love life, and what to do with your exes
An Edmonton researcher is working to debunk the "soulmate myth," saying the key to a happy relationship is choosing someone rather than finding "the one."
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw
Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.
Toronto
-
Toronto council votes to restore full police increase, save windrow clearing as part of budget which will see 9.5 per cent tax increase
Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget was left largely intact when it went to council Wednesday, barring several key amendments, including a restoration of the police budget approved by the Toronto Police Services Board and money to save a windrow-clearing program.
-
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
-
Rent for one-bedrooms in Toronto dropped slightly since January: report
Though Toronto still boasts the third-priciest rent in the country, the cost has slightly dwindled since January.
Calgary
-
'Punching for my life': Calgary man recounts cougar attack in Banff National Park
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
-
Teenage girl gifted rescue horse for Valentines Day
The day of love signifies the bond and partnerships created by everyone, including a young horse lover and a rescue horse named Blue.
-
Calgary volunteers support open-heart surgery patients with heart-shaped pillows
Local volunteers are offering their heartfelt support for patients at the Foothills hospital.
Montreal
-
Dad charged with assault for allegedly going after son's bully at Quebec school
A father has been charged with assault and uttering threats after he allegedly went after his son's apparent bully in a confrontation outside a high school about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
McGill student union cancels meeting with Anthony Housefather over views on Israel-Hamas war
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is speaking out after the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute because of his views on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
'We're still trying to have justice': March in Montreal for murdered, missing Indigenous women and girls
Several Montrealers marched through the streets Wednesday night to demand justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S).
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks on the way to Ottawa
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
8-year-old boy with autism donates 70 handmade winter hats to homeless people
Eight-year-old Ethan Brodofski, who has autism and ADHD, wanted to help make a difference in the Brockville community after he noticed a homeless encampment, and realized that some of the people weren't wearing hats and looked cold.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters removed from Parliament after interrupting proceedings
A handful of protesters interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
Atlantic
-
Two youths arrested, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
-
Crews searching for ice sailor in Shediac Bay area, N.B.
Search and rescue crews are looking for a 64-year-old man from New Brunswick in the Shediac Bay area.
-
P.E.I. becomes first-ever NHL travel destination
Prince Edward Island is the first-ever Official Travel Destination of the NHL.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
-
Conestoga College student killed in crash near London
Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.
-
Regional councillor calls living situation 'inhumane' for Conestoga College's international students
A Waterloo Region councillor is criticizing Conestoga College’s response to the housing crisis after an encounter with an international student.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
-
'Not livable': Burned-out Vancouver home on sale for $1.6M
This $1,599,800 property comes with a bit of a catch. It was on fire eight months ago.
-
2 pedestrians 'intentionally' hit by car in Abbotsford: police
One person was arrested in Abbotsford after two people told police they were deliberately hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges stayed in massive drug case marred by Victoria police misconduct
Drug charges have been stayed against three men who Victoria’s police chief once described as being “at the top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in British Columbia.” The investigation that led to their arrest and a $30-million seizure of drugs, guns and cash is stained by police misconduct.
-
Victoria condo fire temporarily displaces dozens of people
Sixty people have been temporarily displaced by an overnight condo fire in Victoria – and some of the owners say they’ve been told they could be out of their home for a year.
-
Veteran B.C. politician Mike de Jong to leave legislature, mulls federal run
Veteran British Columbia politician Mike de Jong has announced he will leave the legislature after a 30-year career in government and opposition.