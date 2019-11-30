WINNIPEG -- The Blue Bombers are celebrating their Grey Cup win with fans of all ages today at the RBC Convention Centre.

The Bombers are hosting a family Grey Cup event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In a release, the Bombers said fans will get a chance to take some photos with mascots Buzz and Boomer along with the Grey Cup trophy.

There will also be food, drinks and Grey Cup merchandise for sale.