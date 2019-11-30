Bombers hosting family Grey Cup day at RBC Convention Centre
Winnipeggers are crowding the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate with players the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The city is hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG -- The Blue Bombers are celebrating their Grey Cup win with fans of all ages today at the RBC Convention Centre.
The Bombers are hosting a family Grey Cup event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In a release, the Bombers said fans will get a chance to take some photos with mascots Buzz and Boomer along with the Grey Cup trophy.
There will also be food, drinks and Grey Cup merchandise for sale.