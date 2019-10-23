Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols and his wife Ali have donated $10,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation to help fund goggles that will help put kids at ease during MRIs.

Cinema Vision Goggles come with headphones that shut out the machine’s noise and allow kids to watch a DVD while getting an MRI.

According to a news release from the Bombers, sometimes kids’ MRI scans are lost because of claustrophobia, and some have to be sedated because of their anxiety.

Nichols said it’s important for his family to give back to the community.

“We have two young daughters who are fortunate to have their health, but that’s not the case for many children. A second pair of goggles for the Children’s Hospital will go a long way in reducing recovery time for children and reducing wait lists in Manitoba,” he said.

The Children’s Hospital has had one pair of MRI goggles since 2013, which the news release said has helped 850 kids and reduced the need for sedation by 30 per cent.

With Nichols’ $10,000 donation, the foundation now has $60,781 of the $75,000 it needs to buy the goggles.

Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the foundation, thanks Nichols and his family for “helping to make anything possible for kids.”

“Because of his generosity, we are one step closer to completing the campaign to fund a new set of MRI goggles for kids; a key distraction tool needed to ease the stress and anxiety to handle this medical procedure,” he said.