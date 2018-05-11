

CTV Winnipeg





The Blue Bombers new quarterback Darian Durant has resigned from football after signing a one-year contract in January and the team says they found out on social media.

In a statement on his personal website, Durant said that he has received opportunities that will allow him to “transition smoothly into the next stage of (his) life.” He also said the birth of his daughter earlier this year played a role in his retirement.

“Being able to see my daughter grow up day-by-day has played a big part in this decision,” he said.

In a news release, the Bombers said that before the start of mini-camp Durant has informed them he was considering retirement.

The team says Durant never told them his final decision and they found out through social media on Friday morning.

“While we respect his decision, we are of course are extremely disappointed,” the news release says.

“Until recently, Darian had given us every indication that he was accepting of his role as a backup and prepared to help our offense in any capacity possible. We recognize this has been a challenging and difficult process for Darian, and the uncertainty has been challenging from our perspective as well.”

Durant, 35, signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2006 and was traded to the Montreal Alouettes in 2017. In January 2018 it was announced he had signed a 1-year contract with the Bombers.

“To CFL, my former teammates, coaches, and to all the guys I’ve battled against over the past 12 years: I just want to say thank you,” Durant said in a statement.

“Thank you for helping me develop into the man I am today. So many life lessons have been learnt throughout this football journey.”

On Thursday, it was announced that Bombers released quarterback Philip Nelson, leaving the team with Chris Streveler behind Alex Ross and Matt Nichols.

The Bombers first pre-season home game is June 1 against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The team is going to move forward with the quarterbacks they have on their roster.