Bombers' quarterback Matt Nichols out for the season following shoulder surgery
Matt Nichols is out the rest of the season. (Source: John Woods/The Canadian Press)
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:29PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Matt Nichols won’t be returning to the field this season.
According to a statement from head coach Mike O’Shea, Nichols hurt his shoulder in Week 10, and after six weeks of rehabilitating the injury, it was determined the quarterback needed surgery.
Nichols had surgery on Thursday, but won’t be playing for the rest of the season.