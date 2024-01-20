Bombers re-sign Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky to contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension Saturday.

Wolitarsky was slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-two, 224-pound receiver returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. In 2023, he established career highs in catches (47), receiving yards (668) and touchdowns (six).

Wolitarsky has appeared in 86 career CFL regular-season games, recording 194 receptions for 2,551 yards and 17 touchdowns.

