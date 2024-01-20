WINNIPEG
    • Bombers re-sign Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky to contract extension

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL Labour Day Classic football action in Regina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL Labour Day Classic football action in Regina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension Saturday.

    Wolitarsky was slated to become a free agent next month.

    The six-foot-two, 224-pound receiver returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. In 2023, he established career highs in catches (47), receiving yards (668) and touchdowns (six).

    Wolitarsky has appeared in 86 career CFL regular-season games, recording 194 receptions for 2,551 yards and 17 touchdowns.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.

