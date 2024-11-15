Bombers running back Oliveira named CFL's outstanding player

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    VANCOUVER -

    Running back Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the CFLs outstanding player.

    Oliveira received the honour Thursday night at the CFL's awards banquet.

    Earlier, the five-foot-10, 222-pound Oliveira was also named the CFL's outstanding Canadian for a second straight year.

    Voting for the George Reed most outstanding player award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

    Oliveira, 27, of Winnipeg, ran for 1,353 yards to lead the CFL in rushing for a second straight season and helped the Bombers reach the Grey Cup for a fifth straight season.

    On Sunday, Winnipeg faces the Toronto Argonauts looking to earn its third title over that stretch.

    Oliveira registered his third 1,000-yard rushing season and also led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (1,829) for a second straight year.

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was the '24 finalist after leading the CFL in passing (career-best 5,451 yards) and touchdowns (32).

    Mitchell, 34, was nominated for the award for a fourth time, having won it previously in 2016 and '18 while with Calgary.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov, 14, 2024.

