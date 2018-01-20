

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added some depth at the quarterback position.

The club announced Saturday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with former Roughrider QB Darian Durant.

The 12-year CFL veteran spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes. He previously played multiple seasons in Saskatchewan, winning a Grey Cup in 2013.

The Florence, South Carolina native is currently 14th all-time in CFL passing yards with 31,740.

Durant is expected to back up current Bomber QB Matt Nichols.