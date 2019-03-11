

CTV News





Students of Red River College’s (RRC) inaugural Indigenous Culinary Skills program will cook up delicious dishes at a pop up restaurant from March 12-April 17.

They are re-opening the doors to the college’s Prairie Lights restaurant at the Notre Dame Campus, the college announced in a release Monday.

Prairie Lights closed when RRC’s Hospitality, Baking and Culinary Arts students moved downtown into Jane’s and the Paterson GlobalFoods Institute in 2013.

The menu will feature a new take on Indigenous dishes, including bannock tacos and three sisters soup.

“Our role as a college is to ensure we create the programs, supports and opportunities that allow Indigenous peoples to demonstrate their leadership and innovation in all facets of our society,” said Rebecca Chartrand the executive director of Indigenous strategy at RRC.

The college hopes the students will get practical work experience, but also help grow Indigenous people successfully into different industries.

The Prairie Lights restaurant will be open to the public starting Tuesday and will offer breakfast, lunch, and daily specials.

It’s open Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.