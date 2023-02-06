Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
On Sunday, Raitt won the Grammy for Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind,” a cover of The Bros. Landreth’s song from their 2012 album called “Let It Lie.”
The cover appeared on Raitt’s 2022 album “Just Like That,” and marked a big milestone for The Bros. Landreth – a band comprised of Joey and Dave Landreth.
Joey previously told CTV News Winnipeg that Raitt’s “Made Up Mind” cover was one of the most exciting things that’s happened to them.
"Bonnie Raitt is legitimately one of Dave and I's biggest heroes,” he said in a March 2022 interview.
“We grew up listening to her music and a big part of our development as musicians is thanks in part, certainly, to her music."
Joey said the band met Raitt at the 2014 Winnipeg Folk Festival, adding that she gave them her email because she’s always looking for new songs.
The Bros. Landreth shared “Let It Lie” with Raitt, resulting in her making the cover of ‘Made Up Mind.’
Raitt also won the 2023 Grammy’s for Song of the Year and Best American Roots Song for “Just Like That.”
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
