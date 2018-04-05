

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said two 16-year-old boys have been charged following a fight Wednesday at Glenlawn Collegiate that left one of the teens suffering from a stab wound.

It happened around noon, after the boys, both students, got into a fight that turned physical, police allege.

EARLIER: Stabbing at Glenlawn Collegiate sends 1 to hospital

The boy who was stabbed was treated in hospital and released later in the day.

Police said he has been charged with assault. The other teen is charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon.

Both teens were released on a promise to appear in court.