

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police have charged a bouncer for stabbing three people outside a nightclub in the 100 block of Princess Street.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 7.

Police believe the victims were attending a private function at a nightclub and restaurant, which are in the same block.

One of the victims got into a argument with a bouncer and was asked to leave. Police said the victim agreed to leave and after he was escorted outside, a bouncer pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Two men tried to step in to help, and were also stabbed.

Two of the victims are now in stable condition and remain in hospital, while one of the men has been treated and released.

Police said Cezleik Nigel Wright, 37, turned himself in later that same day around 4 p.m. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody.