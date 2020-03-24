WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman announced a new task force to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

“As we continue to navigate increasingly unprecedented times, the effects of COVID-19 are placing extreme challenges on our local business community,” Bowman said in a statement. “I’m very concerned with the effect this is having on our businesses and that’s why I’ve created the Mayor’s COVID-19 Business Task Force.”

The task force includes multiple businesses leaders from around Manitoba.

Councillor John Orlikow, who chairs the Standing Policy Committee on Innovation and Economic Development is also on the task force, along with Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

The cit said the organization met for the first time on Tuesday via video conference.

Bowman said the city’s current focus is immediate relief for people and businesses that are struggling, and will continue discussing the matter with the province and the federal government.

“We’re going to continue to advocate on a daily basis for additional measures that can provide some support to those in need in our community,” Bowman told reporters during the press conference.