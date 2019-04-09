

CTV Winnipeg





Calling all Winnipeg youth!

Mayor Brian Bowman announced Tuesday he’s seeking applicants for a new advisory council.

Youth between the ages of 15 and 21 are encouraged to apply.

The Youth Advisory Council will act as an independent advisory body and resource providing the mayor with different perspectives.

“There are so many young people in our community working hard to make Winnipeg a place we are all proud to call home and this council will provide a platform to communicate, consult, and solicit feedback on issues important to the young leaders of today,” he said in a release.

Youth interested in applying must live in Winnipeg, and be between 15 and 21 years of age as of Sept. 1. They must be high school or post-secondary students with an overall grade average of 70 per cent, and demonstrate interest in civic government and community affairs.

The deadline to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is May 30.

To apply head to mayorbowman.ca/applications.