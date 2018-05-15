Mayor Brian Bowman wants to crack down on councillors who miss meetings.

The mayor says after discussions with some councillors he tabled a motion regarding absences at an executive policy committee meeting.

The motion says where a leave has not been officially granted the absence will be documented as unauthorized.

Bowman says Coun. Jason Schreyer missed five recent food council meetings and the last water and waste committee meetings. In three of those cases the meetings lacked enough members to proceed.

Bowman also highlighted the fact Coun. Jeff Browaty missed a recent council meeting because of a vacation in Mexico.

Browaty says he booked the trip in September, before a change to the January council schedule.

The motion will be sent to the governance committee for review.