WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg's Mayor Brian Bowman is heading out west to meet with municipal leaders as a part of a taskforce combating western alienation.

A statement from Bowman's office said the mayor will be going to Leduc, Alta., on Monday for a meeting of the Western Economic Solutions Taskforce (WEST). The taskforce was created in November with western municipal leaders to represent their interests in Ottawa.

"During a time when feelings of western alienation have resurfaced, it is important that municipal leaders are working together to ensure western voices are heard while keeping our nation unified," Bowman said in a news release.

The taskforce includes the Big City Mayors' Caucus, Mayors of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, provincial municipal associations and the Union of B.C. Municipalities.