As the financial dispute continues between both sides, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he will be attending this year’s provincial budget.

Bowman says the province has significant, outstanding IOU’s with the City including payments for the Waverley-Taylor underpass and bus rapid transit.

The mayor says he won’t trust any line items that appear in the provincial budget books for the city until that money is actually collected.

“We’re not asking for more money, we’re asking for clarity. The challenge has been, as many of you will know, it’s very hard to chart the road ahead when you’re spending your time looking in the rear view mirror,” said Bowman.

The provincial budget is set for Thursday. Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding has said the city receives generous amounts of money from the province, adding it has a spending problem not a revenue problem.