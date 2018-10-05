Mayor Brian Bowman says if re-elected he wants to find a way to do road work around the clock.

Bowman is making a campaign announcement on Friday promising to establish an industry working group. He says the group will recommend ways to use construction 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He also wants the group to explore ways to get local road projects out the door faster and improve communication with homeowners and businesses.

When city hall has considered this in the past concerns over noise, safety and a lack of workers has been raised as roadblocks.