Mayor Brian Bowman won’t yet say if he’ll support a plan to speed up the installation of driver shields on buses.

Last week the city’s public works committee voted three to one to use transit surplus money to get the shields in place within 18 months, while the original plan was to send the matter to the 2019 budget process and have the protective devices installed over three years.

Bowman’s executive policy committee is set to vote on the public works motion next week.

The mayor says he is still reviewing the recommendation and will have more to say about it when the committee votes on it next week.

“There’s a number of competing demands within transit. What I have indicated is I’d like to see that surplus used within transit, I don’t want to see it go to balance the overall operating budget,” said Bowman.

The cost to put the shields on all 630 buses is estimated at $3.15 million. The transit surplus is projected at $12.8 million.