Mayor Brian Bowman says he's been turned down by the premier's office for a meeting with Brian Pallister.

The two levels of government have been embroiled in a funding dispute over road and wastewater treatment money.

Last week Bowman says he requested a one-on-one with Pallister to find a solution, saying his past meetings with the premier have been very productive.

But the mayor says his ask was "flatly declined" over availability issues.

"We were simply told that his schedule could not accommodate, we got that last week and there was no an alternate date or opportunities that were afforded to us," said Bowman.

The province responded through a statement, which says in part:

"The premier met with the mayor for two and a half hours in December, and the mayor met with both ministers Wharton and Fielding less than two weeks ago to discuss the topic. Premier Pallister has full confidence in his ministers and expects them to take the lead on matters pertaining to their portfolios. Discussions will continue between the province and the city. We encourage the mayor to focus on working constructively behind the scenes in proper diplomatic form, instead of pursuing negotiations through the media."