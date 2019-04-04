Mayor Brian Bowman isn't buying the premier's rationale as to why he might call an early provincial election.

Last week Brian Pallister said people have been telling him to noy send Manitobans to the polls on the fixed election date in October 2020, because it coincides with the same year as Manitoba 150 celebrations.

Bowman called that justification "weak" and says the only reason the premier would pull the plug early is for political interests.

“I think a lot of Winnipeggers would see it for what it is which would be this is politics as usual, this is old school politics, you call an early election when you think there's a political opportunity,” said Bowman.

The mayor says Pallister has a large mandate and urged him to finish his full term as there's more work to be done.

"The fact that we're even contemplating I have to say an election this year I think is a disservice to voters,” said Bowman.

Bowman says municipalities follow fixed election dates and so should the province. The mayor made the comments during an address to the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.

The premier has hinted since the start of the year he could call an early election, describing the 2020 fixed date a "drop dead" date only.

When asked for comment on Bowman's remarks, a spokesperson for the premier sent this statement to CTV News:

"Since forming government in 2016, we have focused on making life more affordable for Manitobans, including cutting the PST to 7 per cent.

We always prefer cooperation.

Unfortunately the mayor has chosen to make life more expensive by raising taxes on homeowners. It seems some levels of government are just not up to the task of reducing the cost of government."