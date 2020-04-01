WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman once again reiterated the importance of physical distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Speaking at a Wednesday afternoon news conference, the mayor says many citizens, including members of council, have witnessed groups gathering in close proximity to each other in the city.

“With news today confirming community transmission, it’s incredibly important for all of our citizens to respect the measures put in place by the provincial government on limiting gatherings to no more than 10, and to practice physical distancing at all times,” he said.

“To those who are not respecting those measures, I want to say this; These measures are not just for your safety, these are for the safety for everyone in our city.”

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province chief public health officer, says there is evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Winnipeg. A total of 123 cases have been reported in Manitoba.

Bowman says if Manitoba wants to increase enforcement measures and issue fines those not following physical distancing rules, he will be in full support.

Council is scheduled to meet Friday morning to discuss declaring a state of local emergency in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More to come