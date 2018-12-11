Mayor Brian Bowman has three requests for Ottawa for how to battle the meth epidemic.

On Tuesday morning, Bowman, Police Chief Danny Smyth and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane addressed a House of Commons committee on health.

Bowman said meth should be part of a national strategy on illicit drugs, that border protections need to be strengthened to prevent distribution and more resources are needed to deal with mental health, addictions and homelessness.

The mayor said he’s heard some homeless people in Winnipeg are using meth to stay awake at night so they don’t freeze. He also raised the concern that organized crime may be shifting towards meth with the legalization of cannabis.

Bowman was also asked by the committee how many more treatment beds are needed in Winnipeg.

“A heck of a lot more than we have right now,” he said.

Bowman also sounded hopeful that a city council request to establish a task force involving all levels of government to deal with treatment and prevention could be coming.

Winnipeg Liberal MP Doug Eyolfson raised the issue of safe injection sites, suggesting they would be beneficial, and adding that the Pallister government has been resistant to the idea.

Bowman and Lane both said they would take advice from health-care officials on that front, but the mayor reiterated his opinion that all options need to be on the table.