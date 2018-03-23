Mayor Brian Bowman wants to use technology to tackle potholes and crime.

At his last State of the City address before the next election, Bowman announced a pilot project using data from the WAZE app, 311 and the Transportation Management Centre to better identify potholes and repairs.

The mayor also wants to explore how the TMC's cameras could be used to crack down on crime.

Discussions with police, health officials and city planners will take place, as well on reducing aggressive panhandling, he said.

Bowman also announced the Richardson Building corner will be the first one at Portage and Main to see barriers come down.

The mayor also committed to the electrification of Winnipeg's bus fleet by working with Broadway and Ottawa.