Mayor Brian Bowman is speaking out about President Donald Trump’s alleged slur about newcomers and their countries.

Trump's comments were made behind closed doors while discussing immigration from Haiti, El Savador and African nations with lawmakers.

The Washington Post reports Trump asked "why are we having all these people from S-hole countries come here."

Trump then suggested people from Norway might be more acceptable.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted about the controversy Friday morning saying New Canadians from Africa, Central America and elsewhere enrich our diversity. He told CTV News he felt he had to say something.

“Winnipeg is a city that welcomes people from all over the world and it's incumbent upon me as Mayor to continue to voice the promotion of inclusion.” Said Bowman

In a tweet Friday Trump denied making the comments.