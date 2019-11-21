WINNIPEG – A 15-year-old boy is facing a long list of charges including six counts of robbery and three counts of assault, after a late night attack on three Liquor Marts employees late Wednesday evening.

Winnipeg police said on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. three males armed with knives had entered the Tyndal Park Liquor Mart, and while two suspects allegedly sotle a number of liquor products, another suspect became “enraged” at the staff.

Police said he hit one woman in the head – she was able to retreat to an office.

As the suspect was leaving the store, police said he approached another employee and “without provation” seriously assaulted her – knocking her unconcious. She was later taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the attack spilled into the mall, as the three suspects attacked and assaulted patrons, with the one who had assaulted staff pushing his way into another business and allegedly demanding money. Police said one other employee was assaulted but did not require hospitalization.

As the suspect was leaving the mall, police said he confronted a woman in a vehicle with her daughter. He threatened them and tried to steal the vehicle but was unsuccesful.

Police said the suspect then attampted to rob two females of their purses, threatening them with a liquor bottle as they lay cowering on the ground police said. At this point, several people intervened and were able to hold the alleged suspect until police arrived.

A 15-year-old boy is facing the following charges:

six counts of robbery

aggravated assault

three counts of assault

six counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

possession of a weapon

mischef under $5,000

Police said he was detained in custody. Two other suspect remain outstanding police said.

This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated.