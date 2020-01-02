WINNIPEG -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police found him carrying a homemade handgun.

On Dec. 27 shortly before 10 a.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called to a home on the Sandy Bay First Nation. The caller told police it was possible a firearm may be in the residence.

Police said when officers arrived they found a suspect leaving the house holding a homemade handgun, also referred to by police as a zip gun. The suspect was told to drop the weapon and he was taken into custody.

A 16-year-old boy from the community is facing charges of carless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized and failure to comply with probation.

He is being held in custody and will be appearing in provincial court in Portage la Prairie, man. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

Officers thank the public for their help and encourage everyone to report illegal activities in their community.