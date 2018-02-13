Winnipeg police said Tuesday afternoon that an 8-year-old boy involved in a rush hour crash has died in hospital.

Police were dispatched to St. Anne’s Road near the corner of Varennes around 8:20 a.m. to a crash involving the boy, who appeared to have been crossing the street.

Police said the boy was initially sent to hospital in critical condition.

St. Anne’s Road between Varennes Avenue and Bank Avenue was closed for the investigation.

Officers say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and it’s too early to say whether any charges will be laid.

“It appears likely he was crossing the street, but I don’t know why he was crossing the street,” said Const. Rob Carver.

He said it doesn’t appear the intersection has a high incident of collisions.

Witness Jessica Lecuyer works directly in front of the crosswalk. She saw the commotion when emergency responders arrived, people trying to help the boy and watched the video surveillance tape of the collision.

She said the person hit in the video was crossing at the crosswalk. One car slowed down in the right lane, but a larger vehicle in the left one kept going.

Boy attended École Varennes: school division

The Louis Riel School Division issued a statement Tuesday afternoon on its website saying the student who passed away was a Grade 3 student at École Varennes.

“It is with sadness that we have learned that the student tragically succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time of great sadness.”

The division said family and the school community have been notified and Wednesday morning classroom teachers will share the news with their students about the loss of a classmate.

“Please be assured that student support services are available for all students and families tomorrow and over the coming days. We are committed to providing a supportive space for the expressions of grief for staff and students to be able to cope with the loss of a student and classmate.”

Crossing guard speaks about collision

Nuzhat Farooqui is a parent with two children at École Varennes, and a crossing guard.

She wasn't at the crosswalk Tuesday, but said it has a guard every morning from 8:00 to 8:17 a.m. She said she spoke with the woman who was on duty.

"When she finished that duty so it happened just two minutes, when she turned to get coffee from McDonald's and it happened just behind her," said Farooqui.

'When I met her, she was crying, too much crying, and she is saying I'm not feeling well."