UPDATE: Police said the 8-year-old boy involved has died in hospital, and next of kin and nearby schools have been notified.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police were dispatched to St. Anne’s Road near the corner of Varennes around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a boy who appears to have been crossing the street.

Police said the boy is under the age of 10. He was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed St. Anne’s Road between Varennes Avenue and Bank Avenue to investigate.

Police expect the blocked section of St. Anne’s Road to remain closed through the evening rush hour commute.

Officers say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and it’s too early to say whether any charges will be laid.

“It appears likely he was crossing the street, but I don’t know why he was crossing the street,” said Const. Rob Carver.

He said it doesn’t appear the intersection has a high incident of collisions.

Staff at nearby École Varennes, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school tell CTV News the superintendent will be releasing a statement later today.

A woman working at a fast food restaurant directly in front of the scene of the collision said video surveillance captured the victim crossing a crosswalk when he was hit by a larger type vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon a beige truck was parked on St. Anne’s Road in the left lane a short distance north of the crosswalk.