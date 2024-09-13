WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Boy struck and killed in driveway of home in northern Manitoba

    rcmp
    GODS LAKE NARROWS, MAN. -

    RCMP say a toddler has died after he was run over by a pickup truck on the driveway of his home in northeastern Manitoba.

    Mounties in Gods Lake Narrows were called when the 21-month-old boy was struck Thursday afternoon.

    The driver rushed the injured child to the community's nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police say the driver is a 45-year-old man who lives at the home.

    No charges have been laid.

    RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

