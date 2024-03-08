WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Brad Gushue, Brendan Bottcher win playoff openers at Brier

    Team Canada skip Brad Gushue, from left to right, lead Geoff Walker, third Mark Nichols and second E.J. Harnden celebrate after defeating Team Manitoba-Carruthers during the playoffs at the Brier, in Regina, Friday, March 8, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) Team Canada skip Brad Gushue, from left to right, lead Geoff Walker, third Mark Nichols and second E.J. Harnden celebrate after defeating Team Manitoba-Carruthers during the playoffs at the Brier, in Regina, Friday, March 8, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    REGINA -

    Defending champion Brad Gushue and Alberta's Brendan Bottcher won their opening playoff games at the Canadian men's curling championship Friday to shorten theirs roads to the final.

    Gushue defeated Manitoba's Reid Carruthers 9-7 and Bottcher was an 8-7 winner of Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen.

    Gushue and Bottcher square off in Saturday's Page playoff that sends the winner directly to Sunday's final and the loser to the semifinal earlier that day.

    McEwen faced Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe and Carruthers met Manitoba's Matt Dunstone in elimination games Friday evening.

    The winners meet in Saturday's Page playoff to decide Sunday's other semifinalist.

    Sunday's winner represents Canada at the men's world championship March 30 to April 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and returns to the 2025 Montana's Brier in Kelowna, B.C. as defending champion.

    The victor also gains a berth in the 2025 Olympic trials pending a top-six result at the world championship.

    Curling Canada also announced Friday that Moose Jaw, Sask., will host the 2025 men's world championship.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News