Brad Lambert making season debut with Jets as they battle the Blues

It might be a quick one-game stop at home, but the Winnipeg Jets are back at Canada Life Centre after wrapping up a six-game road trip.

It was a tough stretch where they went 2-4, including losing their last three games.

The team also lost Nikolaj Ehlers to an injury on Nov. 29, and he has since been placed on the injured reserve.

Head Coach Scott Arniel said he expects Ehlers to be out a week to 10 days but is hoping he can come back sooner.

With that, a young, fresh face has been called up and will be slotted into the lineup.

Brad Lambert was recalled from the Manitoba Moose and is expected to slide into the second line at centre between Cole Perfetti and Gabe Vilardi.

So far with the Moose, Lambert has 11 points in 16 games. He also tallied one assist in his only NHL game last year at the end of the season.

He said he is excited to get the opportunity with the big club.

“Obviously, it’s nice to have one game under your belt and kind of that experience playing with Gabe again. It will be awesome, so I’m just as excited as I was last year,” Lambert said, speaking to the media Tuesday.

He said he understands the importance of defensive hockey, especially in the Jets system, and wants to make sure he is responsible in his own end tonight.

As for the offence, he hopes it will be like any other game.

“With the puck, try to play my game and chip and try to create,” he said. “Play responsible with it.”

That is what Arniel is wanting to see out of Lambert—do what he does best.

“He’s a skater. He’s got great offensive instincts,” said Arniel. “This is an opportunity for him again to go out and show the organization and his teammates that he can help us.”

With Vilardi on his wing, it adds some extra insurance if the Jets need another player to take faceoffs on the second line.

Vilardi said he remembers being young and having to line up at the dot, noting it can be nerve-wracking. He plans on letting the young Lambert know he is there if it is needed.

“I haven’t really chatted with him that much yet, but I’ll be sure to let him know, ‘OK, just don’t worry about it. If you get kicked out, I’m right there,’” said Vilardi.

He said Lambert is extremely skilled and is hopeful they can develop some chemistry.

“I got to play with him last year for that last game of the season, and then, yeah, seen him in camp this year, (he’s) really fast. Thinks the game at an elite level.”

Looking at their opponents at the other end of the ice, the St. Louis Blues have won two of their last three games—getting points in all three contests.

They recently fired Drew Bannister from the head coaching slot and replaced him with former Bruins’ bench boss Jim Montgomery.

Arniel said that coaching change has put “a little lightning bolt” through the team.

“There’s always a jolt when that happens, and they have that right now. I don’t think that (there’s) a whole lot different. When it comes to structure, there are little details maybe, but they’re just playing hard. They are playing really hard. They’re getting really good goaltending; that’s one area that has been real strong for them. They got some of their injured guys back. So again, this will be another tough Central Division matchup.”

Hockey Fights Cancer

Tuesday night’s game is also Hockey Fights Cancer Night for the Jets. There will be a ceremonial puck drop that recognizes pediatric patients getting care at Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arniel said this is a really important night, noting everyone is touched by cancer one way or another. For him, his dad died of cancer three years ago, and currently his older brother is battling multiple myeloma.

“He’s been an unbelievable trooper. He’s three years older than me, and he’s done a fantastic job dealing with it,” said Arniel. “You like to see gains that are happening in the medical world...the support that is coming from, whether it’s donations, whether it’s family, friends being around to support people. You love to see that, and just how the league handles this night is always special.”

Tuesday’s game gets underway at 7:00 p.m.