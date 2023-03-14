Brad Michaleski is the latest Manitoba Tory to announce he will not seek re-election

Brad Michaleski has become the latest Manitoba Progressive Conservative to announce he will not run in the upcoming provincial election.

Michaleski, who has represented Dauphin for seven years, says he is not seeking re-election Oct. 3 in order to spend more time with his family.

He says has every confidence in Premier Heather Stefanson and will help whoever the Tories nominate to succeed him.

More than one-third of the 36 Tory caucus members have announced in recent months they are resigning their seats or not seeking re-election.

Stefanson shuffled her cabinet earlier this year after three ministers announced they were leaving politics.

The governing Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats for more than two years in opinion polls.