Brandon Clinic to shut down walk-in clinic July 4: CUPE

The Brandon Clinic is shutting down its walk-in services next month.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said the clinic issued a memo to the public, saying the closure, effective July 4, is a direct result of severe family physician shortages.

“Closing the walk-in clinic will put further stress on the Brandon Hospital which is already short-staffed and overwhelmed,” said Dawna Klemick, President of CUPE Local 2096 in a news release. The union represents 44 health care workers, including nurses, at the Brandon Clinic.

The clinic is one of Westman’s largest medical clinics with walk-in services that support the entire region.