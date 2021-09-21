Brandon condo building engulfed in flames; fire shooting from roof

BRANDON -

Police in Brandon are hopeful that all residents of a four-storey condominium are safe after fire tore through the building Tuesday night, sending flames shooting from the roof.

Dramatic photos and videos posted to social media show onlookers watching the building go up in flames. According to police, the building was engulfed in flames as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, firefighters remain on scene to monitor for flare ups and hot spots.

Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service, told CTV News Winnipeg that officers were called to the complex at 1400 Pacific Avenue at 8:46 p.m.

Sararas said officers were able to enter the building, and knocked on all doors, assisting with the evacuation of the building.

It was unclear Tuesday night how many people were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Sararas said the police service was not aware of any injuries, but it was still awaiting confirmation that all residents had been accounted for,

“We are hopeful that everyone made it out,” Sararas said.

Sararas said the cause of the fire is not known, and due to the extent of the fire, it will take time to determine. Sararas added that the top level of the home is extensively fire-damaged, while the lower levels sustained a lot of water damage.

When reached by phone, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services said fire officials were still on the scene and had little information to provide Tuesday night.

Residents of the building can go to the Victoria Inn to register and get help with temporary accommodations. Even those who already have alternate accommodations lined up are asked to go to the inn. Once they are registered and accounted for, they can leave for their accommodations.

Brandon police ask people, including drivers, to stay away from the area of the fire, including nearby Rosser Avenue. Officers note that there is “unnecessary” traffic congestion, which makes it difficult for emergency crews to get to the fire.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV"s Danton Unger, Tim Salzen and Kayla Rosen.