WINNIPEG -- A Brandon, Man. couple has been charged with fraud after receiving over $100,000 from Manitoba’s Employment and Income Assistance (EIA) program over a six year period.

The Brandon Police Service said, on October 22 it received a complaint from EIA detailing an investigation into a 29-year-old male and a 47-year-old female.

The couple had received EIA benefits between 2011 and 2017.

The BPS major crime unit conducted an investigation and determined the couple had fraudulently received over $100,000 from EIA.

Both accused were arrested and released on a promise to appear in court on January 30, 2020.