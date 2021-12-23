Brandon expanding COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy

Brandon is expanding its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy to include all city employees.

The updated policy will go into effect on Jan. 11, 2022, to protect employees and ensure essential services remain intact due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Omicron variant.

Brandon implemented the vaccination and test policy on Nov. 1 for city employees working directly with vulnerable populations.

The updated order expands to all City of Brandon employees.

“From its onset, we have made science-based decisions in creating COVID-19 safety protocols and today is no different, especially with the Omicron variant looming. Provincial health professionals have indicated getting vaccinated is the best way to protect society, and by extension, my colleagues and the people we serve,” Ron Bowles, Brandon’s city manager, said in a release.

In late November, Brandon officials reported 99 per cent of its 600 employees had voluntarily disclosed their vaccination status, and 92 per cent had identified as being fully vaccinated.

The move comes three days after the City of Winnipeg also expanded its vaccine policy to all employees, requiring them to have received two doses by Feb. 8.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger