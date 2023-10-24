Brandon hiking rates for water, wastewater utilities

Brandon residents can expect to start paying more for water.

On Monday, the City of Brandon announced that that the Public Utilities Board (PUB) approved revised water and wastewater utility rates effective Oct. 1, 2023.

The approved increase will bring the rate to $4.80 from the current rate of $4.66. The rates will then increase every January from 2024 to 2026, going from $5.11 to $5.42 and then $5.74.

The city explained that in order to have an effective water and sewer system, it needs to collect for years of deficit operations.

According to Ron Bowles, Brandon’s city manager, the city is focused on providing safe, clean water at a fair rate.

“We know the high cost of living is making it harder for everyone to stay ahead, and no one, including City Hall enjoys seeing rates rise,” he said in a public notice.

“However, the City of Brandon must catch up with the actual cost of water operations to prevent an even bigger rate jump later.”

Bowles recognized that the new rate is coming into effect with short notice; however, he said it’s the city’s legal responsibility to follow PUB board’s order.

The full board order from the PUB can be found online.