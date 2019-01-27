Featured
Brandon homeowners see 1.17 per cent property tax hike with city council budget
File image of Brandon City Hall.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:48PM CST
Brandon City Council has approved an $83.2 million 2019 budget that will see property taxes increase by 1.17 per cent.
For the average homeowner, that will mean a $21 tax hike.
Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest called it a good result—under the circumstances.
“At a nearly four per cent proposed increase going in, this was one of the toughest budget starting points I’ve seen, for both council and administration,” Chrest noted.
“With a lot of expenses out there being increased on homeowners, we’re at least doing our part to keep our expenses reined in.”
Here are some noteworthy changes to the budget:
• An increase of $50,000 to the Brandon Downtown Development Corporation.
• An additional $100,000 for the city's community centres.
• An additional $500,000 in funding for the Keystone Centre.
• A reduction of $100,000 to the Brandon Police Service's budget, to be replaced by the service's reserves.
• A reduction of $110,000 from the Brandon Transit operations budget.
• An additional $50,000 for new sidewalk and curb projects and an additional $25,000 for existing sidewalk maintenance.
In spring, a date will be set for the public hearing stage of the budget approval process.