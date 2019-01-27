

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon City Council has approved an $83.2 million 2019 budget that will see property taxes increase by 1.17 per cent.

For the average homeowner, that will mean a $21 tax hike.

Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest called it a good result—under the circumstances.

“At a nearly four per cent proposed increase going in, this was one of the toughest budget starting points I’ve seen, for both council and administration,” Chrest noted.

“With a lot of expenses out there being increased on homeowners, we’re at least doing our part to keep our expenses reined in.”

Here are some noteworthy changes to the budget:

• An increase of $50,000 to the Brandon Downtown Development Corporation.

• An additional $100,000 for the city's community centres.

• An additional $500,000 in funding for the Keystone Centre.

• A reduction of $100,000 to the Brandon Police Service's budget, to be replaced by the service's reserves.

• A reduction of $110,000 from the Brandon Transit operations budget.

• An additional $50,000 for new sidewalk and curb projects and an additional $25,000 for existing sidewalk maintenance.

In spring, a date will be set for the public hearing stage of the budget approval process.