

CTV Winnipeg





A 43-year-old Brandon man has been arrested after a standoff with police that lasted over nine hours, according to the Brandon Police Service.

On May 1 Brandon police received a call about a man uttering threats at a local business.

Police said that at around 3:35 p.m. they went to a home in the 500 block of Louise Avenue to find the suspect. Police allege that as officers approached the home, the man was holding a knife and started uttering threats, including that he was in possession of a chainsaw and Molotov cocktails.

According to a news release, after negotiations failed, police heard the sound of a chainsaw being started up.

Police called the emergency response team at 5 p.m.

The Brandon Police said negotiations continued until 1 a.m. when the man left the home and was taken into custody. On Thursday he was arrested on charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was taken to the Brandon Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.