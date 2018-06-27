

CTV Winnipeg





A Brandon man has been arrested for distributing intimate images of two women without their consent, according to the Brandon Police Service.

Officers said on June 16 a woman filed complaint which alleged that her ex had sent intimate images of her to other people without her consent.

During the investigation, police said they discovered the same man had shared intimate images of a second female victim without her consent.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for two counts distributing intimate images without consent.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in August.