Brandon man charged in September death of cyclist, 61
A bicycle is pictured at the scene of the crash on Sept. 4, 2018.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:16AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:53AM CST
Winnipeg police have charged a Brandon, Man., man in connection with the death of a cyclist, alleging the semi he was driving failed to stop at a red light.
The crash happened on the afternoon of Sept. 4, 2018 at the corner of Bishop Grandin and Lagimodière Boulevards.
At the time, police closed the intersection for an extended period of time, and a bicycle could be seen on the ground at the scene.
On Thursday police announced the Brandon man, 41, had been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
He was released on a promise to appear in court.