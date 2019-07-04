

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a Brandon, Man., man in connection with the death of a cyclist, alleging the semi he was driving failed to stop at a red light.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Sept. 4, 2018 at the corner of Bishop Grandin and Lagimodière Boulevards.

At the time, police closed the intersection for an extended period of time, and a bicycle could be seen on the ground at the scene.

On Thursday police announced the Brandon man, 41, had been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.