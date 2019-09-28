A Brandon, Manitoba, man is recovering in hospital in Winnipeg after a serious car crash has left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Scott MacMillan's vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on his way home from work on September 20 during a heavy rainstorm.

He was first taken to Brandon Regional Health Centre and then transferred to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to undergo an emergency spinal surgery.

“He’s doing great right now, he’s positive, he’s optimistic and he’s got a long road ahead of him,” said his brother Andrew MacMillan in a phone call with CTV news.

The accident caused damage to multiple vertebras and his spinal cord and will leave him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

The 36-year-old father of three works in the oil and gas sector and is the sole provider for his family.

“He’s got a big adjustment,” said Andrew. “He’s got an employer that is really going to do whatever they can down the road to create some type of opportunity within their company that Scott can still be active in the field.”

Scott was involved with all his kids’ sports and activities, and was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast – all things he loved to do that will be affected by his disability.

“Thankfully he wasn’t on his motorcycle the day of the incident, but that’s also something that will be a big thing that he’ll have to adjust to,” said Andrew.

MacMillan remains at HSC in Winnipeg where he will continue to undergo various rehabilitation programs. His brother Andrew said he’s currently focused on breathing and using his lungs.

“Scott won’t be removed from this ward to work on any additional physiotherapy until he can clear his own throat and cough on his own,” said Andrew.

Andrew said doctors are also working on exercising his hands, in which he has no feeling at the moment – but they believe the feeling in his hands will return.

MacMillan has a long recovery process ahead and will remain in Winnipeg until he is well enough to be transferred to the hospital in Brandon.

His girlfriend Joelynne and his kids have been by his side since the accident.

Andrew and the rest of his family live in St. John, NB., and will be taking turns to come visit MacMillan to help him and his family with the recovery process.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help MacMillan and his family with expenses throughout his recovery.

“The go fund me page is going to be so important to them to get them through this next little while,” said Andrew.