A suspect wanted on an arrest warrant has turned himself in to police following a shooting in the RM of Cornwallis, Man., RCMP said.

According to police, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, and resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old man outside a home. Police said he was taken to hospital by a 36-year-old man and 23-year-old woman.

Following an investigation, Mounties issued a warrant of arrest for Brandon’s Nicholas Peters on charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and discharge firearm with intent. According to police, Peters is the man who brought the victim to the hospital.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

On Sept. 4, Peters turned himself into police and was taken into custody. He appeared in court on Thursday.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.