

CTV News Winnipeg





A Brandon man is wanted in connection to a shooting early Friday morning.

Carberry RCMP was called to the Brandon Hospital just before 7 a.m. Friday after a 45-year-old man was brought in with gunshot injuries. Police said investigators are searching for Nicholas Peters in relation to this shooting, and said he’s been charged with three offences.

Police did not provide a photo of Peters, but described the 36-year-old as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he may be driving a white Dodge pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate number KDX 716.

Anyone with information on Peters’ whereabouts is asked to contact Carberry RCMP at 204-834-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.