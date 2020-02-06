WINNIPEG -- A 55-year-old man from Brandon, Man., has been charged with six more counts of sexual assault, bringing the total number to 19.

Police first announced charges against the man on Nov. 29, 2019, in connection to allegations from two clients who said the man made inappropriate comments and touched them in a sexual manner during massages. He was charged in connection with both complaints.

Police announced the suspect was arrested again on Dec. 17 in connection with another six charges after more women came forward.

It was after that CTV News Winnipeg spoke with a woman who complained to police about her experience during her third massage from the man.

She said she was speaking out to encourage others to come forward, and said, “…nobody should have to wonder, or be scared that people won’t believe them.”

She alleged the man removed a towel draped over her without asking for consent and touched her inappropriately.

Other registered massage therapists CTV News Winnipeg spoke with said they had been trained to only massage such an area after receiving express consent.

Police arrested the man on five more charges -- in connection with the complaint of the woman CTV spoke with and those of others -- on Jan. 17.

Then on Thursday, police said the man had been arrested again on Wednesday in connection with six more sexual assault charges related to another six alleged victims.

He has been released with a Feb. 27 court date.