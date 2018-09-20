Voters in Brandon won’t choose a mayor in the upcoming civic election due to the incumbent, Rick Chrest, being acclaimed after no other candidates met the nomination deadline Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Brandon said the last time a mayor was acclaimed was in 1992. Like in 2018, an incumbent mayor, Rick Borotsik, faced no challengers in the election.

 

Brandon isn’t the only community to see civic leaders acclaimed this election season.

The incumbent mayor of Churchill, Michael Spence, was acclaimed, as was the entire council and mayor of Niverville.

In Winnipeg, Janice Lukes was acclaimed as councillor for the new Waverley West ward, which covers a portion of the area covered by the South Winnipeg-St. Norbert ward she currently represents.