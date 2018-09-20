

CTV Winnipeg





Voters in Brandon won’t choose a mayor in the upcoming civic election due to the incumbent, Rick Chrest, being acclaimed after no other candidates met the nomination deadline Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Brandon said the last time a mayor was acclaimed was in 1992. Like in 2018, an incumbent mayor, Rick Borotsik, faced no challengers in the election.

Following yesterday’s nomination deadline, I’m extremely honoured to be acclaimed as Brandon’s next Mayor. Citizens can count on 4 more years of hard & thoughtful work and a steady hand on the tiller of our fine City. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/2SrF1Tl6Qi — Mayor Rick Chrest (@RickChrest) September 19, 2018

Brandon isn’t the only community to see civic leaders acclaimed this election season.

The incumbent mayor of Churchill, Michael Spence, was acclaimed, as was the entire council and mayor of Niverville.

In Winnipeg, Janice Lukes was acclaimed as councillor for the new Waverley West ward, which covers a portion of the area covered by the South Winnipeg-St. Norbert ward she currently represents.