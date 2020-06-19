WINNIPEG -- A Brandon, Man., police officer will not be charged after a suspect sustained back injuries during a June 2019 arrest, according to Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The incident took place on June 18, when Brandon police responded to a call from a private residence regarding a man causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival at the home, police saw a man leaving through the back door. The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said officers spoke with this man, who pulled out a large knife and claimed to have a sawed-off shotgun.

The IIU noted the man then threw the knife in the direction of an officer, at which point police used a Taser on the man, but it didn’t seem to have any effect. An officer then fired a ‘beanbag’ round from his shotgun, which hit the man in his lower back and caused him to fall to the ground. He was taken into custody.

The man received a medical examination and was found to have minor back injuries, such as a welt and swelling.

The IIU was informed of the matter on June 20, and interviewed the man, two civilian witnesses and three officer witnesses. It also reviewed notes, reports, 911 audio, prisoner booking sheets, photos and the police service’s less-lethal firearm policy.

The IIU’s civilian director concluded that in this situation the use of a less-lethal firearm was “judicious and appropriate” and helped to de-escalate the situation.

The investigation is complete and the matter is closed.